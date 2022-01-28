Kotoko eye revenge over Olympics

League leaders, Kumasi Asante Kotoko will engage Wonder Club, Accra Great Olympics in a top match day 15 clash of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, today.

For the Porcupine Warriors, today’s clash presents an opportunity to avenge last season’s defeat suffered in the hands of the Wonder Club.



Great Olympics took four points off the Porcupine Warriors last season; a result that hurt the latter in their title aspirations.



Kotoko have opened a six-point gap ahead of second placed Aduana Stars, while sixth place Great Olympics trail them with eight points.



With Aduana Stars breathing heavily on the neck of the leaders, coach Prosper Narteh Ogum and his charges will hope to atone for the defeat suffered in the handsof the ‘Dade Boys’to stretch the lead.



Great Olympics coach Annor Walker and his striker Yusif Abdul-Razak have already fired salvos at their host,vowing to silence thePorcupine Warriors in front of their own fans.



For Coach Narteh Ogum, his side is still a work in progress, and will approach the game with caution.

“Our next game against Great Olympics is a huge one but we have prepared for it; forget about what happened last season. We’ll go all out to snatch all three points.”



In George Mfegue, Kotoko has a striker who on a good day can unlock any defence he comes up against, and coach Ogum hopes he continues with his fine form against Olympics.



For Annor Walker, the return of striker Maxwell Abbey Quaye from the Black Stars camp is welcoming news in the bid to upset Kotoko.



Quaye played the entire game against King Faisal last week, and Coach Walker believes it was a good preparation for him ahead of this game.



Many have tagged this game as an Mfegue versus Quaye game but it remains to be seen who would get the better of the other after 90 minutes.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY