Kotoko coach cautions fans: Too early to celebrate league win

Kumasi Asante Kotoko Head Coach, Prof. Prosper Narteh Ogum has cautioned the club’s followers to shun the early celebrations and claims that Kotoko have won the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League (GPL).

According to the former WAFA

gaffer, the competition was still at the first round stage, making it too early to for the fans to celebrate.

That, in his view, may bring unnecessary pressure on the technical team and playing body, especially when there are so many points to fight for.

Prof Narteh said, after the defeat of Great Olympics at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the players must shun complacency and focus much on what to do to win the league.

According to Coach Narteh, the 24-time GPL champions have a lot of work to do to be crown league champions of this season.

“We are not there yet; instead of thinking that we have won the championship, I’ll urge my players to fight harder and shun complacency and ignore the fans celebration. The fans can celebrate but

should not be overconfident. We are event not at the half way point. There are a lot of games to play so we must be calm.”

Prof Narteh was full of praise for Cameroonian duo, Mbella Etouga and Mefegue Georges for their involvement in goals for Kotoko and the impact they have made already in the competition.

“They have been very regular and consistent with the performances and it has really helped the team. I hope they keep working hard to raise the standards.

If they keep the standards then we would surely be counted among the best at the end of the season.”

Asante Kotoko lead the GPL table with 33 points ahead of Bechem in second position on 26 points and Medeama in third with same points.

BY EMMANUEL ASANTE