Kotoko appoint Ag. CEO

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has appointed Joseph Yaw Adu as the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club.

Mr Adu is a member of the newly-constituted 12-man board put together by club patron Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The new Board appointed him as Acting Chief Executive Officer in a five-member Interim Management Committee that includes other Board Members; Mr. Kofi Abban, Evelyn Nsiah Asare, Martin Brobbey and Lawyer Kwamina Mensah.

According to citisports, he is expected to run the day-to-day activities of the club in place of Ghana Football Association Executive Council member George Amoako as the search for a substantive CEO continues.