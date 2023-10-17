Korea calls for deepening bilateral ties with Ghana

The South Korean Am­bassador to Ghana, Lim Jung-Taek, has reiterated the need for continuous co-op­eration between his country and Ghana to work towards improving the livelihoods of citizens of the two countries.

Since November 1977, he said, the two countries had experienced bilateral relationship since the es­tablishment of diplomatic relations between them, hence the need for strengthened co-operation to address challenges impeding the development of the citizenry.

He was speaking in Accra on Thursday during the 4,355th cel­ebration of National Foundation Day of the Republic of Korea.

Koreans celebrate October 3, every year as National Foundation Day to mark the establishment of the first Korean Kingdom.

The event was attended by a cross section of Ghanaians and the Korean community in Ghana to celebrate “Dangun”, the founder of the Korean Kingdom.

Highlighting the partnership and bond between Korea and Ghana, Mr Jung-Taek said both countries had witnessed unprecedented high-level exchanges, such as the bilateral luncheon in New York last month, Korean Prime Minis­ter’s visit to Ghana in December last year as well as the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta’s visit to Korea in May this year.

“Another good example of our strong partnership is related with the upcoming Peacekeeping Ministerial.

Ghana will host the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial coming December, and Korea as a co-host of the upcoming Conference, and as the previous host of this Conference back in 2021, we are contributing US$1 million dollars to support its successful hosting,” he said.

Economically, he noted that Korean companies had engaged in various businesses in Ghana, espe­cially in the automotive industry, including Kia Motors and Hyundai Motors.

Moreover, to help Ghana achieve its goal of becoming the regional economic hub for Africa, he added that Korea contributed an amount of US$2 million dollars this year towards the work of the African Continental Free Trade Area (afcfta).

“I believe that this contribution will facilitate the swift implemen­tation of the afcfta agreement and help the African people realise their dream of a common market by the year 2063,” Mr Jung-Taek stated.

The Minister of Public Enter­prises, Mr Joseph Cudjoe, who spoke on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Ad­do, said the celebration was an opportunity for the two countries to renew and strengthen existing bilateral co-operation.

He thanked the government and the People of Korea for the immense support it had provided Ghana to develop areas such as human resource development, fisheries, agriculture, transport, ca­pacity building in terms of schol­arships for Ghanaian students, funding of projects in sectors including Energy, Health, Agricul­ture, Water and Sanitation through their various agencies.

“Also deserving of praise is the funding provided by the Kore­an government and Kia Motors Corporation towards the Green Light Project, a social responsibil­ity project which has contributed immensely to developmental proj­ects in the Fanteakwa District of the Eastern Region, and supported other health-related initiatives, including malaria prevention pro­grammes,” Mr Cudjoe said.

