KOICA, UNICEF donate transport logistics and essential supplies to North East Regional Health Directorate

The North East Regional Health Directorate on Thursday took delivery of transport logistics and essential supplies from two international organisations to enhance healthcare delivery in rural communities in the region.

The items which included seven Toyota Hilux pick-ups, six tricycle ambulances, 78 motorcycles, 50 bicycles and essential supplies were donated by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in collaboration with the United Nations children’s agency (UNICEF).

The Country Director for KOICA,MrDonghyun Leepresenting the items said it forms part of KOICA’s Phase II of the CHPS+ Project aimed at strengthening the country’s primary healthcare system.

He said the beneficiaries of the logistical support are Community Health Volunteers and Community Health Officers who would use the motorbikes to help address key challenges related to the delivery of healthcare in rural communities.

“These supplies are provided together with other aspects such as human resource capacity building, infrastructure, and provision of health equipment as part of holistic approach that the Korean Government takes to ensure quality healthcare services for all Ghanaians, especially those in underserved communities,” he added. .

The Chief of Field Office of UNICEF in the Tamale office, MrBhanu Pathak

pointed out that the support from KOICA has build the capacity of hundreds of health workers in various maternal and child health critical skills and knowledgerequired to provide evidence-based interventions so as to reduce preventable maternal and newborn deaths.

The North East Regional minister, YidanaZakaria praised KOICA’s intervention to provide quality health to the door steps of the people.

The North East Regional Health Director, DrAbubakari, Baba Braimah pointed out that government was committed to improving quality of care towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and reducing preventable maternal and newborn mortality and stillbirths.

He however, called on health workers to ensure proper use of the equipment to save the lives of mothers and children and also make sure that, they will be well taken care of for it to last longer to benefit many more people.

FROM GEOFFREY BUTA, GAMBAGA