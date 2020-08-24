Sports

Koforidua stadium nearing completion

August 24, 2020
0 Less than a minute

The Koforidua Sports Stadium, one of the 10-multi-purpose Sports Centres being constructed by the government, is nearing its completion.
When completed, the facility will have a standard FIFA pitch which can be used by Premier and Divisional One teams in the region.
The multi-purpose Centre at Koforidua is nearing completion pending installation of seats and rolling of tartan tracks.
The remaining nine at Wa, Navrongo, Yendi, Nyinahin, Dormaa Ahenkro, Dunkwa-On-Offin, Axim, Ho and Kaneshie – are all close to completion.
These centres boasts of FIFA standard pitches, eight-lane athletic oval, a 40-metre long jump runway with a take-off board, multi-purpose courts (tennis, volley, handball, etc), spectator stands – popular and VIP, hotel units, IT hubs, shops and restaurants.

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of FA makes move to ‘catch young’ new crop of referees from schools

FA makes move to ‘catch young’ new crop of referees from schools

August 24, 2020
Photo of Forget about Esso! …New Hearts striker urges Hearts fans

Forget about Esso! …New Hearts striker urges Hearts fans

August 24, 2020

Weightlifting qualifiers for Tokyo 2020 now Nov.

August 21, 2020
Photo of Black Stars to get busy

Black Stars to get busy

August 21, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close
Close