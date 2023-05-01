Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi honored Africa Corporate Man of the Year

The Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Mr Kofi Atta KakraKusi has received an honorary award at the maiden edition of the Africa Young Talent Achievers Awards (AYOTAA)under the theme, ‘Rewarding Africa’s Thriving Talents’in Accra on Friday.

The honorary award acknowledges him as the “Africa Corporate Man of the Year.”

The Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs was among several others who received awards for their outstanding contribution to putting Ghana and Africa on the global map by projecting the rich Ghanaian and African Culture, Heritage and Resources through Tourism and the media landscape.

“On behalf of myself, my institution; the GTA, my family and team, I wish to express my heartfelt appreciation to the Organisers for the honour of this award. I am deeply humbled by the award and accept the challenge that it imposes on me to continue to lead exemplary leadership and discovery of young talents hinged on nothing else but compassion and people-first,” he said.

MrKusi added, “l accept with humility, appreciation and pride this honorary award and dedicate to all who have contributed to the success”.

The Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs of the GTA was appointed as the Board Secretary of the Authority from 2010 – 2014 where he served the Board of Directors diligently. Again, after his tenure of office as the Board Secretary, he got appointed as the Special Assistant to the then Chief Executive of the Authority, Mr Charles OseiBonsu. He has served on various Tourism Committees and won several awards.

Mr Kusi is a PR and Marketing Practitioner with vast experience in his field of expertise. He holds two (2) Masters Degrees; one is Master of Arts Degree in Public Relations from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now University of Media, Arts and Communication and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Marketing from the Methodist University Ghana. He was at the GIMPA Law School for one year but did not complete his course of study due to other equally important national assignment.

The annual awards scheme is an initiative of Supreme Innovations Live Media with Mr Joshua K. Agbenyah Jnr as the CEO / Executive Director and Producer to recognise outstanding performance and contribution of personalities in the academia, corporate world, politics, entrepreneurs, civil society among others.

It is to acknowledge inspiring African Creatives and Personalities who are breaking the bias and putting Africa on the global map and market.

Nomination on the awards is based on ones works and brand, as well as votes on competitive awards, works and the final conclusion of the board. It aims at supporting young creative and being their voice.