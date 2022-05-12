KNUST students honour Dr Bekoe

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Student’s Representative Council (SRC) has hailed the efforts and contribution of the University’s Relations Officer (URO), Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, Purefmonline.com reports.

In appreciating the immense contribution and the positive image the University has attained under the auspices of Dr Bekoe in the Communication Directorate of the school, the students expressed that his presence and track record has spurred them on to be proud of the institution they are in as they have also developed the intrepid skill of harnessing their weaknesses into strengths.

The Secretary of the KNUST SRC, MissBenedictaTiwaahAmankwaah, in presenting a citation honour to Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe at the school’s 2022 ‘Media Enhancement Capacity’ programme in recognition of his efforts, asked him to continue with his exceptional work of projecting the University in the positive light and bridging the gap between the media and the University.

“You have elevated us with you. Knowledge and words will have an everlasting impression on us. The KNUST Students’ Representative Council says a big thank you.

“Your presence and track record spur us on and help us harness our skills into strength.” Part of the citation reads.

Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe holds a Ph.D. in Communication, Culture and Media Studies from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, Master of Arts Degree in Communication & Media Studies from the University of Education, Winneba, a Bachelor of Education Honours Degree from the University ofCape Coast and a Certificate in Education from Universityof Cape Coast.

Daniel Norris Bekoe is an academic with over 23 years of teaching experience at various levels. He is a PR practitioner and has consulted for a number of organisations in Ghana. He has extensive knowledge in PR planning, Media Relations, and Crisis Communication.

DrBekoe is currently the Deputy Registrar in charge of University Relations at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Prior to this role, he was the Public Relations Officer for Takoradi Polytechnic from 2013-2014, Director for Quality Assurance of the Pentecost University College, Accra Ghana from 2016 to 2019.

MissAmankwaah presenting the award to DrBekoe

Source: Purefmonline.com II 2022