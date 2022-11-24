KNUST defeat UG to win GUSA Games football

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) beat their rivals, University of Ghana (UG) 5-4 on penalties in the football finals of the 27th Ghana Universities Sports Association (GUSA) games to win their first-ever trophy in the male football competition at the Paa Joe Park, on Friday.



The game ended a goal apiece after the 90 minutes duel, leading to the spot- kicks.



KNUST goalkeeper, Vincent Osei, was the hero during the penalty shootouts after saving two spot-kicks to aid his side to lift the prestigious trophy.



KNUST started the game on a good note with intense pressure on the UG team to open the score in the early minutes of the game.



Midfielder Daniel Asiedu snatched the opener for KNUST with an audacious strike when the game was eight minutes old.



But, a 68th minute strike from Paul Attah Yeboah forced the crunchy clash into a penalty shootouts which KNUST emerged victors.



The winger made good use of a defensive error from the backline of KNUST to grab the equalizer.



Earlier, the KNUST women football team defeated University of Development Studies (UDS) 1-0 in the women’s football final to seal their host-and-win target.

