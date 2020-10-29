Knights ask parties, EC for successful elections

Members of the Supreme Council of the Knights of Marshall have asked political parties to liaise with the Electoral Commission (EC) to again achieve successful elections for the country on December 7.

According to a statement signed and issued by the Supreme Knight of the Noble Order, Sir Knight Charles II Cobb, it was a necessity for parties to be circumspect in their activities to ensure the sustenance of peace, enhance good facts-based and issues-driven campaigns in the country ahead of the December polls.

“The electioneering should therefore be characterized by a contest of ideas and devoid of actions that undermine the integrity of the elections. Parties mostly seek power with the aim of improving the living conditions of citizens,” the statement said.

It mentioned that the choice of voters in the elections must be accepted and respected to spare the country violence.

“The principal lesson from election results is that the sovereign will of the citizenry is key to who governs them. This sovereign will must be respected at all times,” he stated.

Furthermore, it charged the EC, the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and other stakeholders to speed up public education on the electoral processes to ensure a free and fair process.

The statement also pledged the resolve of the Knights of Marshall in collaborating with the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference to monitor the elections.

The statement indicated that the positive posture of the entire populace would also ensure that the country achieved this feat that had been chalked up in past elections held in the country.

“Ensuring incident-free, fair and credible elections in December 2020 is a call to duty by all citizens, as a moral, civic and spiritual responsibility,” it said.

“It is important that every citizen knows and respects the legal prescriptions governing the electoral process, including the dos and don’ts as well as the sanctions that go with violations,” it added.

The statement also called on the media to be guided in it reporting and work in accordance with the ethical standards of journalism to ensure that peace prevailed in the electoral process and encouraged the security agencies to put in all best efforts to ensure a smooth process by applying the “electoral laws without fear or favour.”

