King Faisal send RTU home empty-handed



Alhaji Karim Grusah’s King Faisal got back to winning ways at the weekend after defeating visiting RTU 2-0 in their match-week 16 clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Faisals had slumped in successive defeats to Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak and were determined to reverse the disappointing trend right from the start as they carried the game to their opponents.

However, they could not find the back of the net to end a frenetic first half scoreless.

On recess, both teams tried to undo each other with attacking manoeuvres, but it was Faisal who appeared more purposeful to unlock the net.

It came as no surprise when David Oppong Afranie finally struck for Faisal with a power-laden header from an Atta Kusi dazzling corner-kick. The goal gingered the home team as they continued to mount pressure on the visitors whose defence had to overwork to prevent more goals.

However, RTU could not hold on any longer and Enoch Morrison would double the lead on the 75th minute mark, after connecting home a rebound from the goalkeeper.

With defeat staring them in the face, RTU threw everything forward, but the backline of Faisal stood resolute till the end of the final whistle.



BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER