King Faisal overcome Karela

Kumasi King Faisal gave their fight against rele­gation a boost yesterday when they defeated Karela United 3-2 at the Abramkese Stadium.

The defeat came barely a week after Karela handed Hearts of Oak their biggest defeat of the season – a 3-0 spanking at Ainyinase on Saturday in match day three.

Against the lowly-placed Faisal side guided by veteran God­win Ablordey, Karela had the chance to prove that feat over the Phobians was no fluke but Alhaji Gruzah’s boys proved otherwise.

From a position of a goal down, they rallied to open a two-goal difference when they raced to a 3-1 lead at the 73rd minute.

Having held their own in great­er part of the first half, Karela broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute when Emmanuel Owusu Boakye tapped into a yawning net.

But Faisal responded imme­diately, catching the visitors unaware to snatch the equalizer less than two minutes after going down through Samuel Kusi.

Faisal dominated the exchanges in the few minutes left in the half and earned a corner kick but just when the lined up to effect it, the referee whistled for the end of the half.

Both sides started the second half strongly with the visitors probing for the leader but it was Faisal that snatched the leader through Abdul Latif on the hour mark.

It was a long drive through a forest of legs that beat the Karela goalkeeper.

Godwin Ablordey quickly made changes in a bid to defend the lead as Karela pushed more men forward to get an equalizer.

But they were rather stunned by Benjamin Bature who capital­ized on one of the porous defen­sive displays from the visitors to extend the lead.

However, Karela fought back and reduced the deficit in less than two minutes through substitute Ishmael Nketiah who finished off a good team work move.

Isaac Donkor initiated the move from the Karela area and sent a through pass to a winger who fired at goal before the goal­ie pushed on the path of Nketiah to slot home.

