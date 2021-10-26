Kickway wins Kyempo Top 8 draughts

The nation’s current most in-form draughts player, George Afriyie (Kickway), is at it again with yet another virtuoso performance and a crown.

Exhibiting some bewitching draughts characterized with guts and brain, Kickway emerged tops at last week’s Special 8 Draughts tournament in Kyempo – a community in the Asante Akim South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Kyempo is also known as Chempaw, Kyempo.

Organised by the chief of Kyempo, Nana Owusu Atrema III, the two-day thrillingly grueling event (October 21-22) saw Kickway crush Abu National 5-0 in the knockout stage before finishing off Stephen Owusu 5-2 in an engaging grand final.

For his prize, the fearsome Kickway swaggered home with the top prize of GH¢1,000, whilst Owusu settled for GH¢800.

Determined Frimpong Addae put up a magnificent performance to beat the revered Kofi Nti 5-3 to grab third place and walked away with GH¢600.

The fourth place went the way of Nti who was presented with GH¢400 for his troubles.

Other players who took part in the event were Solomon Arday, Polyfiller and Nsuoba.

In post-match interview, an elated Kickway praised the organisers of the event for the sound organization and thanked God for giving him the opportunity to chalk another feat.

BY JOHN VIGAH

