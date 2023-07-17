Kenya president says no more opposition protests

In a strong warning to the opposition, Kenya’s Pres­ident, William Ruto, has said, “protests will no longer take place in our nation. The one they have planned for Wednesday will not be possible.”

He was speaking to sup­porters in Naivasha, central Kenya, two days after at least 10 people died during clashes between protesters and secu­rity forces.

Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, has launched a series of demonstrations against tax rises, including the doubling of the tax on fuel, that were signed into law last month.

“Elections ended on 9 August last year. You cannot look for the leadership of this country using the blood of the citizens, the death of the citizens and the destruc­tion of property,” Mr Ruto said .

“These demos will not happen. Listen to me careful­ly: you cannot use extraju­dicial, extra-constitutional means to look for power in Kenya.”

Mr Odinga had earlier said that next week will see three more days of protests begin­ning on Wednesday.

According to the consti­tution, people organising protests must inform the authorities of their inten­tions, but the president does not have the power to ban demonstrations. —BBC