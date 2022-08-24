Kenya election official dies in unclear circumstances

Kenyan police say the body of an election official has been found just outside the capital with signs of torture.

The discovery was made as Kenya’s election chief said his staff faced a spate of threats and abductions surrounding the announcement of election results.

The body of 53-year-old Daniel Musyoka, an official presiding over the election in Nairobi, was found in Kilombero forest, Kajiado County.

Kenyan media reported that the body, discovered late Monday by herders, showed signs of struggle and torture.

Police officials in Kajiado County believed the late Musyoka might have been killed elsewhere and the body dumped in the area. He had disappeared on Thursday from his election tallying centre in Nairobi.

Wafula Chebukati, chairperson of Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, said on Monday that electoral officers were targeted during the election period.

“We have staff who have been profiled,” he said. “There is a staff member, a returning officer, Embakasi West, who disappeared on duty. We have staff who have been arbitrarily arrested for unknown reasons. We don’t know where they are. Some from this national tallying centre.”

The latest incidents raised concerns about a repeat of the violence that has plagued past elections in Kenya.

Days before the 2017 election, an electoral official in charge of Information Technology (IT), Chris Musando, was killed.

Kenya’s Electoral Commission announced incumbent Deputy President, William Ruto, the winner of last week’s presidential vote. His main challenger, Raila Odinga, through a representative, has refused to accept the results.

Some electoral officers were accused of tampering with election results and mishandling voting materials. Some officers have been summoned to court on charges of electoral malfeasance.

The announcement of the results has sparked both celebrations and violent protests in some parts of the country, including the capital. -BBC