Kennedy Agyapong contempt case: Court issues summons of substituted service

The Accra High Court yesterday issued another summons in the nature of a substituted service on the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, to appear before the court, to explain why he should not be punished for denigrating a justice of the High court.

On September 2, the MP allegedly insulted Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni, who presided over a land litigation case involving Mr Agyapong, on Net2 Television.

This caused a summons signed by Justice Wuni on September 9 to be served on the law maker, to appear in court, to “show cause why he should not be severely punished for contempt of court”.

Appearring before Justice Wuni on Monday, counsel for the outspoken legislator told the court that the MP had not been personally served with the first order to appear in court.

Consequently, the court has ordered that a copy of the new summons together with the hearing notice be posted on a conspicuous part of Net2 TV and Oman FM station, Hollywood Building, Madina Zongo Junction, Accra.

Mr Agyapong would appear again on September 18.

The video of the Assin Central MP scandalising the court went viral on social media last week.

The visibly angry politician said on his Net2 TV: “You are a stupid judge. I will face you”, and stressed “I am not Anas to take bribe from you. I will deal with you”.

Five days later, Mr Agyapong issued a letter of apology to the Chief Justice, judges and magistrates for his action, explaining that he was furious over the actions of the judge in the land litigation case involving him (Agyapong).

The letter indicated: “I’m writing this apology in my capacity as Ghanaian and a Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency in the Central Region of the Republic of Ghana.”

It continued: “Respectfully, I have been sued as a defendant in the case titled Emmanuel Mompi & 2 others vs Hon Kennedy Ohene Agyapong (suit no LD/1028/2020).”

Mr Agyapong said that subsequent to the suit, an order was made “against me without my knowledge which made me very furious and angry, thus causing me to express my dismay and anger towards the court’s order on a live television programme called The Seat on Net2 Television station on the 2nd day of September, 2020.”

He said that prior to the publication of his letter of apology, he had appeared on the same platform on September 7, 2020, and apologised to the judges.

The MP said: “I must conclude that, I strongly believe in our judicial system and can never denigrate its integrity. Indeed I was set free by the court when I was charged with treason in 2012.”

