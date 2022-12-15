Ken Agyapong is better placed to solve Ghana’s problems – Group

A group calling itself, Ken “4” President says the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy OheneAgyapong, is better placed to solve problems in the country.

The pro-NPP group believes MrKennedy OheneAgyapong stands tall among all individuals aspiring to lead the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as flagbearer when it comes to solving problems for the party and Ghana in general.

In a press statement signed by MrKwadwoOwusu, the Bono East Coordinator for the group, on Monday, December 12, 2022, the group noted that Mr Kennedy Agyapong has over the years spent his resources to help solve the many challenges facing the NPP and the country, adding that it was time for him to be at the forefront to proffer pragmatic solutions to problems facing the country.

“Kennedy OheneAgyapong is not followed massively for nothing; he has paid his dues to the NPP and the people, and continues to do more in cash and kind.

“We strongly believe that, being there for the people and solving problems is a great way to subconsciously show that, he is someone who can be trusted,” he noted.

The group has therefore called on the NPP to fall on an honest, frank, clean and courageous person in the shape of Kennedy OheneAgyapong as their next flagbearer to lead and change the fortunes of the party and subsequently the country.

