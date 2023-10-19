K’dua, 5 other Youth Resource Centres to be commissioned soon

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Mus­tapha Ussif, has given the green light for the com­missioning of the Koforidua and five other multi-purpose Youth Resource Centres.

This follows an inspection on the facility by the Ministry, the National Youth Authority (NYA) and other agencies on Tuesday.

The other five centres ear­marked for commissioning this year include the Wa, Ho, Axim, Dormaa and Dunkwa-on-Offin Youth Resource Centres.

• Mr Ussif (middle) leads the inspection team at the Koforidua centre

Progress on the projects were momentarily stalled due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, a strategic review enabled the government to ensure the completion of six out of the 10 centres in 2023, with plans advanced to commission the remaining four in 2024.

Each facility comprises of a FIFA-standard football pitch, a nine-lane athletic track, tennis, basketball, handball and volley­ball courts, a modern gymna­sium, a counselling centre, an information technology hub, an entrepreneurship centre and a contemporary restaurant.

These facilities were designed to empower the nation’s youth by fostering physical and intellectual growth, and testament to the government’s dedication to fos­tering youth talent and providing world-class sporting facilities accessible to all.

After the inspection of the facility, Mr Mustapha Ussif expressed satisfaction at the pace of work and underscored the substantial progress in sports in­frastructure development under President Akufo-Addo’s admin­istration.

Notable among these were the construction of 152 artificial turf pitches across the country and the renovation of national stadia in Cape Coast, Kumasi, Accra, and Sekondi; highlighting the administration’s unwavering support for youth and sports development.

Regarding the interest and passion that the people of Ko­foridua have for table tennis, the Minister directed that a hall should be designated for the sport within the facility to unearth talent and enhance the sport.

He then urged the youth to take full advantage of these opportunities, adding that the facility was not designated for sports only but one for diverse skills training which includes IT skills and guidance and coun­selling programmes.

The CEO of NYA, Pius Enam Hadzide, reiterated the government’s commitment to youth development, assuring the public that all 10 resource centres would be completed and commissioned by next year.

These resource centres, alongside the numerous arti­ficial pitches, stadium renova­tions, and the infrastructure for the 13th African Games will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the nation’s sporting landscape.

BY MICHAEL D.ABAYATEYE