KBTH receives support to fight COVID-19

The National Association of Beauticians and Hairdressers has presented sanitary items to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to support the fight against COVID-19.

The items worth GH₵10, 000 including 100 gallons of hand sanitisers, 100 gallons of antiseptic disinfectants, and 100 rolls of tissue paper, were meant to protect the staff, patients and people who visit the hospital from corona virus disease.

The President of the National Association of Beauticians and Hairdressers, Mrs Joyce Lamptey in remarks made on her behalf by the Greater Accra President of the National Association of Beauticians and Hairdressers, Mrs Ruth Tonyigah, said as a business association the organisation decided to donate the sanitary items to help protect the staff of the hospital and patients from the corona virus.

Mrs Lamptey commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for offering the citizens water for free for the next three months and absorbing half of electricity cost for the next three months.

She advised the public to go by the corona virus protocols of washing of hands with soap under running water, use of hand sanitisers and mask announced by the Ghana Health Service to save them from the disease.

The Chief Executive Officer of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Daniel Asare who received the items commended the National Association of Beauticians and Hairdressers for the support.

He said the items would go a long way to help the hospital to keep good sanitation and hygiene practices and protect staff, patients and visitors to the hospital from the COVID-19.

Dr Asare urged the public to stay at home and keep to the social distancing directive to save them of the corona virus.

In a related development, the Angel Group of Companies, as part of its corporate social responsibility, has donated hand Adonko hand sanitisers and sanitary items such as tissue papers and gloves to the KBTH to fight COVID-19.

The company also made similar donations to the 37 Military Hospital and the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority Clinic.

By Kingsley Asare