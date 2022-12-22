Karpowership Ghana donates to Echoing Hills Orphanage ahead of the Yuletide

Staff of Karppowership Ghana have donated food items to the Echoing Hills Orphanage ahead of the Yuletide.

Items donated included bags of rice, gallons of oil, cartons of assorted drinks, packets of biscuits, cartons of milk and boxes of tin tomatoes

Karpowership Ghana’s Corporate Communications Manager Sandra Amarquaye explained the gesture forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility and staff members’ commitment to show benevolence to the needy.

Ms. Amarquaye said every year the company which produces electricity and supplies in bulk to power distributors, donates food items to a home for the needy. “This year we had staff of Karpowership contributing towards this project with assistance from the company. We are excited as staff that we can put smiles on the faces of these children during the festive period,” she said.

The Caretaker of Echoing Hills Orphanage Mr. Michael Ansah expressed gratitude to Karpowership Ghana for the donation, saying it couldn’t have come at a better time. “We are happy that you remembered us this season. The children will have enough to eat and drink. We call on other corporate companies to emulate this gesture,” he said.

The Echoing Hills Village Orphanage and Rehabilitation Centre located at Madina in the Greater Accra Region caters for homeless and abandoned children, victims of child abuse, orphans, special children, and persons with disability. The facility has operated for about 30 years now.