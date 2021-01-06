Kantanka Group donates pick-up to GAF

The Kantanka Technological Centre of Excellence (KTCE), a subsidiary of the Kantanka Group of Companies, has donated a brand new double-cabin pick-up (2020 edition) to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to beef up its security role in the country.

The vehicle, known as ‘Kantanka Omama’ and specially built with all security features, was presented to GAF at the 40th annual Technology Exhibition of KTCE in Accra on Sunday, December 27, 2020.

The pick-up, which was branded in camouflage colours, was received by the Chief Staff Officer (CSO) of the GAF, Brigadier General Michael Amoah-Ayisi, on behalf of the Army.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kantanka Group of Companies, Mr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr, who presented the vehicle, said the donation formed part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility programme of supporting key institutions in the country.

He said the Army performed important roles in security and humanitarian assistance to the nation, so it was important to support it with the requisite logistics to help the institution operate at its optimal best.

Brig Gen Amoah-Ayisi expressed gratitude to the CEO and the entire company for the donation and gave the assurance that the vehicle would be put to good use.

The CSO emphasised that the Ghana Army and the Kantanka Group would continue to collaborate, especially in the area of technology, to enhance the Army’s capacity and efficiency in providing national security and protection for the citizenry.

The exhibition,on the theme: “Positioning the church in nation building – Solving societal problem through religion, science and technology,” showcased other sophisticated inventions of Apostle KwadwoSafo within the year under review.

It was graced by the Omanhene of the Kumawu Traditional Area, BarimaSarfoTweneboaKodua, other traditional leaders and dignitaries, including state officials, Members of Parliament, and representatives of the various security agencies.

One of the technological inventionsthat took a centre stage this year was a brand new luxurious sports car known as the ‘Akofena.’

It has inside features such as anti-lock braking system, high-quality white-coloured leather seats, ambient lights, Hi-Fi speakers, a large LED TV and various dashboard digital monitors.

Also, an ultra-modern roofing tile machine, a disinfection booth to fight against COVID-19, televisionsets, and tape recorders were on display.

Innovations, including yam gari, cocoyam gari, sweet potato gari and the usual cassava gari, were also on display.

Barima Tweneboa Kodua expressed concern about the lack of interest by the state and academic institutions to tap into Apostle Safo’s development agenda.

While describing the celebrated inventor as a wonderful personality whose works were beyond comprehension, he urged the government to increase its purchases of Kantanka vehicles to enable the company to expand further and create more employment opportunities.

“Government could institute a scheme where teachers, nurses and other professionals could procure the vehicles on hire purchase basis,” he added.

He encouraged Apostle Safo to persist in his hard work, in spite of the limited support offered him by the state.

He also encouraged the citizenry to prioritise the purchase of made-in-Ghana products “if we really want to end the cycle of economic hardships that have bedevilled the country.”

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Sciences, Prof. John Gyapon, who chaired the event, said the early years of the relationship between the church and science was more cohesive than the case today and called for a change for the better.

BY VIVIAN ARTHUR