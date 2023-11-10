Kane sends Bayern into Champions League last 16

Harry Kane scored twice as Bayern Munich beat Galatasaray to reach the last 16 of the Champions League.

England captain, Kane, headed home from a Joshua Kimmich free-kick in the 80th minute.

He added a second soon after, slotting home from Mathys Tel’s pass across the Galatasaray de­fence.

Cedric Bakambu replied from Sergio Oliveira’s ball over the top in the third minute of added time, but it came too late for Galatasaray.

Bayern top Group A with 12 points, but toiled to victory as Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala were denied by goalkeeper, Fernando Muslera.

Kane hit the woodwork after sliding in at the near post as well as heading over from a corner.

But he became the third English player to reach 25 goals in the Champions League when he put his side ahead.

Galatasaray thought they had taken the lead when Lucas Torreira finished from a Mauro Icardi flick, but Argentine striker, Icardi, was ruled offside.

Bayern suffered an injury blow as Musiala went off after injuring his hamstring in the first half, but they maintained their focus to book their place in the knockout phase.

Galatasaray are third in the table, level on four points with second-placed, FC Copenhagen, who beat Manchester United 4-3— ESPN