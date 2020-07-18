Kane nets 200th career goal

If anyone was ever going to break Jose Mourinho’s Tyneside curse, it was going to be Harry Kane.

On his eighth attempt in the league, the Portuguese has finally come away from the home of his beloved mentor Sir Bobby Robson with a win.

And he has Kane’s double to thank for ending his St James’ Park hoodoo.

Quiet for most of the game, the England skipper came alive when it mattered to bring up his 200th career goal – with another one for good measure.

Newcastle was right back in it after Matt Ritchie’s scorcher cancelled out Son Heung-Min’s opener.

But while Kane still looks a yard off the pace, his brain remains as finely tuned as ever.

Quietly peeling off Emile Krafth, Steven Bergwijn’s inch-perfect cross fell straight into his path to nod home from six-yards.

With the game all but wrapped up, he then struck again in the 90th minute to add some gloss to the scoreline.

Spurs were pretty ugly and workmanlike once again, but Mourinho will of course not give a damn.

Since the humiliating 3-1 capitulation at Sheffield United it’s now three wins and a draw from four.

Up to seventh with two to go, all eyes will be on the Blades at Leicester tomorrow.

A slip up there and Spurs may just salvage European football next season – something that could bring up to £40million into the coffers. –Sunsport