Kanda Islamic Training Institute holds 17th graduation for 9 students

The Islamic Training Institute at Kanda, a suburb of Accra, on Saturday held its 17th graduation, for nine students who completed the recitation of the entire Holy Quran.

They were each presented with a certificate and copies of the Holy Quran at the graduation which is referred to as “Walima” in Arabic.

It was held on the theme “Providing Islamic knowledge through understanding the Holy Quran.”

All of them, six females and three males, are in the basic school and it took them between 4 and 7 yrs to learn how to recite the Holy Quran from cover to cover.

It brings to 75 students who have so far graduated in the recitation of the entire Holy Quran since the inception of the Institute.

The institute was established in 1984 to offer both Islamic and secular education as a complement to the government’s efforts in education delivery in the country.

The Proprietor of the institute, Sheikh Imam Mustapha Yaajalal, urged the students to use the knowledge to make an impact in society by teaching others to recite the Quran for their spiritual upliftment and the to attain Allah’s pleasure.

He said Islam was the religion of knowledge and thanked the parents for enrolling their children in the institute to acquire the Quranic knowledge and circular education to impact in society.

Sheikh Yajaalal also commended the teachers for guiding the students throughout their studies, and urged other students to strive harder to complete the recitation of the Quran for them to graduate next year.

Sheikh Malam Muntaka, an Islamic scholar in a message on the importance of the Quran said the Islamic Holy book served as guidance for mankind not to stray from the path of righteousness.

On the sidelines, Sheikh Yaajalal who is also the Imam of Marzak Al-Mihi Centre Mosque, Kanda 441, told Ghanaian Times that he planned to organise Quranic recitation on January 1,2022 to thank Allah and ask for his blessings of peace, security and prosperity of the nation in the coming years.

As part of his community engagement in the year, Sheikh Yaajalal said he had paid courtesy calls on the Muslim chiefs in the Ayawaso area to introduce himself to them.

