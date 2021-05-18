Juvenile League: All-Nice, Fanko Babies, King Dukes record wins

The Ashaiman District Juvenile League continued over the weekend as the match day two fixtures produced outstanding performances and results in both the U-15 and U-17.

Following their victories on opening day, All-Nice FC continued with their impressive form to record their second win over Royal Sportive with a 2-0 margin in the U-15 and U-17 clash at the Klagoon School Park.

At the New York park, Dawhenya based Kind Dukes recorded their first win with a 3-0 victory over Lashibi United at the U-17 and secured a hard-fought 2-1 triumph at the U-15.

Ashaiman Deportivo defeated Great Fanko Babies 6-7 via penalty shoot-outs to emerge victorious at the U-15 level and completed their second win with a 2-1 comeback win at the U-15.

At the Community 11 Complex park, Fakwa United hammered Middle-East United 7-0 at the U-17 and topped it with a 5-4 win on penalties at the U-15.

Tottenham failed to pick a single win as they were humiliated 3-0 by African Angels Soccer Minis but managed to pull a consolation in their 3-1 lose at the U-17.

At the Zenu Lazio park, Ashaiman New York FC grabbed all three points after thrashing bitter rivals The Lords Academy 3-0 at the U-15 and sealed a 4-2 win at the U-17.

At the Adjei Kojo Government park, Royal Prestige humbled Ashaiman Schalke 5-0 at the U-15 and drew 1-1 at the U-17.

Ashaiman Evergreen won 5-4 on penalties at the U-15 and were smashed 3-0 at the U-17 level.

Old Gold FC saw off Young Revelation with a 6-0 win but Young Revelation made amends with a narrow 1-0 triumph at the U-17.

Catalonians beat Mighty Sailors 1-0 at the U-15 and replicated the same feat at the U-17. Match day three action continues this weekend (Saturday and Sunday) at all match venues in the Ashaiman District.

