Juvenile boxers to benefit from GBA presentation

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) general secretary, Patrick Johnson, has disclosed that juvenile boxers have been included in the distribution of relief items to aid boxers and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This presentation is not going only to the professional boxers, but the juvenile boxers as well. That is why we presented the items in two sections. The first was with a representative from the juvenile boxing department and then the latter was that of the professionals as well,” he said at the presentation on Thursday at the premises of the GBA, inside the Bukom Boxing Arena – Trust Sports Emporium in Accra.

“We are grateful to Ghana Gas, Streetwise Foundation and MC-Bbphylls Protocol Consult for their support. They have been so instrumental to what you have witnessed here; but for them, this occasion would not have happened,” Mr Johnson added.

Founder of the Charles Quartey Foundation and Gym, Mr Charles Quartey, received the items on behalf of juvenile boxing, while Mr Rashid Williams, aka ‘Believer’ collected for the professional boxing gyms.

The presentation by the GBA President, Lawyer Peter Zwennes, was made after an important stakeholders meeting to determine the future of Ghana boxing and the new norm with regard to boxing events in this period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Zwennes presented assorted food stuffs which included rice, cooking oil, beverages, milk and others, worth thousands of Ghana cedis to the various gyms across the country.

“The COVID-19 scare has had heavy ramifications on every activity worldwide, forcing countries to close their borders to protect their nationals. Government of Ghana’s subsequent announcement on restrictions and ban on all contact sports to help trace and treat contacts of contracted persons rendered the business of boxing dormant.

“This affected trainers, boxers, managers and promoters as well other auxiliary services in the industry and put enormous pressure on the regulator (GBA) to support boxers during this period. Therefore, the GBA – accessing how bad the pandemic has affected the industry, responded to calls for it to support boxers and gyms to go through these hard times,” he said.