Jordan escapes red in Palace defeat

Ghana international and Crystal Place forward, Jordan Ayew escaped red card on Monday when Palace lost 1-0 at home to Burnley in their Premier League clash.

Burnley’s victory came from captain Ben Mee, who threw himself in to meet an Ashley Westwood free-kick and steer an effort past Vicente Guaita.

It was reward for a side hampered by the contract situation and who were also without three injured forwards.

Ayew was caught to have elbowed a marker of the Clarets but despite ruling the incident a foul, VAR checks indicated it was not a red card offence.

Burnley, however, was marginally the more positive of the two, with Dwight McNeil showing flashes of inspiration in the final third.

Their best chance fell to defender Gary Cahill, who fired straight at Nick Pope from inside the box. –BBC