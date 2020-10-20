Japekrom Traditional Council calls on President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo met a delegation from the Japekrom Traditional Council in the Bono Region yesterday to discuss the development challenges in communities in the area.

Among the issues discussed at the meeting held at the Jubilee House in Accra were the road condition in the communities, security, and education.

The traditional leaders presented a number of concerns to the President and held discussions with him on how the government could help address those concerns to improve the living condition in the area.

The Paramount Chief of Japekrom, Okatakyie Amoa Aturu Nkonkonkyia II, who led the delegation, commended the government for introducing good policies to develop the entire country.

In Japekrom for instance, he said the government’s commitment towards improving the road condition in their communities is worth commending.

According to him, the government has, so far, constructed about 5.9km of roads in the area, with contractors on site working on others.

However, he said a number of roads in the communities need to be upgraded and appealed to the President to help construct the entire road network in their communities, especially the major town roads.

He also appealed to the government to include the only private Islamic institution in the area into the government’s list of schools for students to enjoy the government’s Free SHS policy.

Okatakyie Nkonkonkyia touched on the security situation in the area, especially the dispute between Japekrom and Drobo and pledged to work towards a lasting peace.

He said the Supreme Court has made rulings on the land disputes which should be respected by all parties and urged all stakeholders, including the government, to help enforce the Court’s decisions.

President Akufo-Addo expressed the government’s commitment to implement policies to improve the living conditions in all parts of the country, including communities in Japekrom.

On roads, he said his administration has, so far, improved a good number of roads, although a lot more needs to be done.

He pledged to commit more resources to improve the road conditions in the country for easy movement of people within the country.

President Akufo-Addo assured the delegation that the government would consider the request to include the Islamic school in the area on the list of schools benefiting from the Free SHS policy.

On security in the area, the President, while commending the Paramount Chief for his commitment to resolve the conflict permanently, stressed the need for the people in the area to live among themselves cordially as one people.

He said the government would work with all stakeholders to ensure lasting peace between the Japekrom and Drobo.

