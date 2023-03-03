Japan Motors, INEOS Grenadier seal partnership deal

Japan Motors Trading Company Ltd. (JMTC) has signed on as the of­ficial retail partner for the INEOS Grenadier under the name ION Motors in Ghana.

Ghana is the seventh market in the Sub-Saharan region to join the growing INEOS Grena­dier sales and service network.

The INEOS Grenadier is a rug­ged and uncompromising off-road­er, built from the ground up to meet the most extreme demands of customers. The Grenadier has undergone extensive testing across Sub-Saharan Africa.

“To ensure a strong Sub-Saharan network, we have carefully selected partners in each market who share our confidence in the capability and success of the Grenadier,” Tim Abbott, INEOS Automotive Head of Region South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, said at the signing ceremony held in Accra.

“Japan Motors has an excellent reputation in Ghana for customer service, which is a cornerstone of the INEOS Grenadier brand. We are excited to have them onboard and know they will do the Gren­adier justice as the brand expands across the region,” he said.

Commenting on the partner­ship Mr Nouhad Kalmoni, Group Executive Director, Japan Motors, said, “This is an exciting new ven­ture for us. The INEOS Grenadier is an all-new name, but we’ve done our homework and know this vehicle will appeal to customers in Ghana. We look forward to being part of the Grenadier’s success”.

The first demonstrator vehicles are expected to arrive in Ghana in the second quarter of 2023.

Gilles Masier, Regional Man­ager-Africa, INEOS Automotive Ltd., who was present to sign the partnership deal on behalf of his outfit, underscored the importance of partnering with Japan Motors to provide Ghanaians with the best vehicle on the market.

“As a new automotive brand, it was very important for us to find the best partner in each market because we must make the best im­pression and from this deliver and maintain high standards of quality and service. For us Japan Motors was the perfect choice as the best dealer with full capacity in terms of sales and aftersales,” he said.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE