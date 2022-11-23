Japan-Ghana Yosakoi Festival held

After almost three years of a break in the Japan -Ghana Yosakoi Festival, the colourful week long event was held successful in Accra over weekend.

The 19th Edition of the Ghana Japan Festival ended at the Ghana Police Headquarters Social and Fitness centre with huge crowd gathering to witness the occasion.

The comeback festival brought along with it, some interesting performances from various schools and groups.

Among the schools that performed were the Kadjebi -Asato SHS, BUEMAN SHS,NKWANTA SHS,Kyabobo SHS,St. Peter’s SHS,st. Rose’s SHS,St. Dominic’s SHS, st. Francis SHS,st. Paul’s Technical Institute,st. Martin’s SHS,st. Theresa’s Junior High School and Labone SHS.

Other Japanese groups who also performed are the Akwaaba Nippon Foundation, Dance 4 Change GHANA, JICA and the Japanese overseas volunteers JOCV, and Accragio.

This year’s event was non-competitive and showcased the colourful twists and turns of the Yosakoi dance.

The festival outdoored the beautiful Japanese culture of food and clothing. It again symbolized the deep relationship between Japan and Ghana in all spheres of social, Economic and cultural ties.

In his closing remarks the Ambassador of Japan to Ghana His Excellency Hisanobu Mochizuki was highly elated at the event “which started 20years ago”, and applauded all participating groups a d schools for their “wonderful dance performance”. He iterated his desire to “looking forward to next year”.

The event was climaxed by the usual beautiful Bon Odori traditional Japanese dance.

Supporting Groups of this year’s event includes; Accra Japanese school, AIRU ENGINEERING CO LTD,Aijinomoto Foundation,Alteco Ghana, Itochu Corp, Isuzu Motors Ltd, ITO-YA, Japan Development Service Co Ltd, JETRO Accra, JICA Ghana,Kawasho Foods ( GULF) FZE, Maruben Corp, Mitsui&Co, Sumitomo-Cenpower, Sumitomo Corp, Sputonik international,Yoofin, and Yoshiken Travel & Tours.