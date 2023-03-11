Jamestown residents undergo free health screening

More than 500 residents of Jamestown in Accra on Friday benefitted from free health screening for various ailments to ensure they enjoy good healthy lives.

The residents, both young and aged, were screened for malaria, diabetes, blood pressure, hepatitis B, vision, ear, oral care and other vitals by medical professionals drawn from the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and other health facilities in the capital.

It was organised by No Limit Charity Organisation, a non-governmental organisation, in partnership with Changing African Lives Foundation with support from SoS Essential, Kinarpharma, Unichem, Unilever and Support Gear.

The event coincided with the 12th anniversary of No Limit Charity Organisation.

Those diagnosed with various ailments by the medical team were given free medication, while those diagnosed with serious health conditions were counselled and referred to hospitals.

The Executive Director of the organisation, Ms Rita Esinam Garglo, said the exercise was to help the residents know their health status and provide opportunity for those who could not afford frequent medical check-ups due to financial constraints to have access to medical care.

She stressed that the organisation’s ultimate aim was to make a difference in the lives of the people of Jamestown, following the negative perception attached to the town, by providing access to life’s basic needs, including health care, quality education and other basic human needs.

“As a native of this town, I am determined to change the perception of the town and so this is one of the ways; to provide them with the opportunity to free medical care by having their health checked on any bothering health issues and getting treatment for minor conditions.

I am excited about the turnout and the successful outcome, and I believe it has helped to inform them about their health statuses,” Ms Garglo added.

Physician Assistant with the Ga South Municipal Hospital, Lloyd Mingle, told the Ghanaian Times that the prevalent underlying conditions identified were hypertension and peripheral neuropathy, saying, “most of them do not take their medication and have poor eating habit.”

He advised the general public to prioritise regular medical check-ups to enable early detection of diseases in their systems.

A Dentist at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Mr Edward Ohene Marfo, said cavities and periodontal conditions were identified, however, those with bad oral hygiene were cleaned and those with cavities beyond filling were extracted.

He advised the public to cultivate the habit of brushing twice daily to prevent oral health diseases.

Some of the beneficiaries in an interview with the Ghanaian Times expressed gratitude to the NGO and said the support was worthy of emulation.

BY VIVIAN ARTHUR

