James Cole Ward at 37 Military Hospital inaugurated

The James Cole Ward was yesterday inaugurated and handed over at the 37 Military Hospital, in Accra.

The ward, which was named after Late Chief Warrant Officer (WO) James Cole, was to honour him for his extraordinary commitment and sacrifices throughout his services with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

At a short ceremony to handover the facility to the hospital, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, Chief of Defence Staff, said the ward was to inspire other service personnel to demonstrate similar level of commitment and to assure all and sundry that such level of service would not go unnoticed.

He said the military high command recognised the pivotal role that WOs laid at various levels towards the effective command and administration of GAF.

“It is for this reason the ward has been carved out and allocated to WOs serving in retired so that they could receive the requisite attention when they find themselves out the hospital,” Vice Admiral Amoama added.

He said the inauguration of the ward marked an important milestone in the quest for the promotion of healthcare delivery in the country.

According to Vice Admiral Amoama, he had watched with great admiration the steady growth of the 37 Military Hospital, which has gradually become the preferred choice and first point of call for all and sundry.

He said the facility, which had become the national emergency hospital had about 70 per cent of its cartel and civilians with about 20 per cent of the total case load of the coronavirus disease in the country with very low reported mortality cases.

“Medical delivery is one of our key co-operate responsibilities the GAF renders to the general public, including diplomats, foreigners and very high ranking government and public officials.

“It is also the main hospital that serves the several thousands of military personnel and their families across the length and breadth of the country. It is therefore appropriate that the hospital is kept in the best of shape to be able to deliver the best of service to a wide range of cartel who depend on the facility for various aspects of healthcare delivery,” Vice Admiral Amoama said.

He appreciated the contribution of successive governments and past commanders who worked towards the incremental development of the 37 Military Hospital.

Vice Admiral Amoama stated that it was the commitment of the current leadership of the GAF to ensure that 37 Military Hospital had the most modern equipment and facilities required to meet current and future healthcare needs.

“It is also our intension to invite corporate bodies and individual well-wishers to partner the leadership of the GAF to bring 37 Military Hospital to the desired level,” Vice Admiral Amoama indicated.

He, however, commended the director general of services and the leadership of the military hospital for embracing the project and taking prompt action to operationalise the concept.

Vice Admiral Amoama said: “I am with the conviction that, this would serve as a platform for a bigger ward in the near future which will have bigger capacity and capability to all the staff”.

Mrs Theresa Cole, wife of the late Chief WO James Cole, commended GAF for naming a ward of the hospital after her husband and recognising his service to the nation.

BY VIVIAN ARTHUR