J.B Danquah-Adu murder case adjourned to June 10 …as jurors strike continues

The trial of Daniel Asiedu, the man who allegedly mur­dered the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South, Joseph Boakye (J.B) Dan­quah-Adu, has been adjourned to June 10, because jurors are still on strike.

If the jurors return on June 10, Asiedu will continue his evidence in chief before the High Court to be presided over by Justice Lydia Osei-Maafo.

The prosecution had already invited eight witnesses to testify against the accused, who is standing trial for robbery and murder.

Vincent Bosoo, who has been charged with conspiracy to commit crime, was acquitted and discharged on March 20, 2024.

The late Abuakwa North MP, was murdered in his residence at Shiashie, a suburb of Accra, on February 8, 2016.

In May 2017, Asiedu and Vin­cent Bosoo were discharged, re-ar­rested and fresh charges preferred against them.

On February 6, 2019, the two were committed to stand trial for the second time for the alleged murder of Mr Danquah-Adu.

Asiedu, also known as “Sexy Dondon”, and Bosso, were both charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, while Asiedu was separate­ly charged with murder.

Conducting the committal at the District Magistrate Court, Ms Sefakor Batse, a Senior State At­torney, said the state would call 11 witnesses and rely on 29 exhibits to prove its case.

She said on February 9, 2016, around 1 a.m, the accused planned to go on a robbery spree, but due to misunderstanding, Bosoo did not partake in the robbery act.

According to Ms Batse, Asiedu went to the MP’s house, robbed him of his three mobile phones and stabbed him (Mr Danquah-Adu) leading to his death.

