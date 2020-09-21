Ivor Greenstreet hints of CPP’s devt agenda

The Flagbearer of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, has hinted of four significant areas of the party’s development agenda,if it wins the December 2020 elections.



He said they are housing, health, employment generation and economic opportunities for all, adding that specific initiatives would be spelt out when the party’s manifesto is launched in the coming weeks.



“There will be radical policies on the provision of mass quality affordable social housing, quality affordable social health, mass quality and well-paid employment and creation of vast economic opportunities for all ordinary Ghanaians,” he said.



In a telephone interview with the Ghanaian Times on Thursday, Mr Greenstreet said the party’s manifesto would“restore order, hope, and dignity to public policy, discourse and processes”.



He said the manifesto committee, leadership of the party and other stakeholders would meet this week to finalise the document ahead of its launch after the celebration of Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.



Giving more insight, he said the manifesto was rooted in the core principles of the party including self-reliance, pan-Africanism and social justice which would offer strategic solutions to the country’s challenges.



According to Mr Greenstreet, the policy document would address corruption issues because the practice had become endemic in the country, invading academia, religion, security services, judiciary, civil service and politics.

He said the manifesto would give credence to the party’s campaign slogan, ‘A vote for CPP is a vote for yourself’, which is a call on Ghanaians to choose a party that would serve their interest and its members and their family and friends.



He said several surveys had shown that the notion that a vote for smaller parties was a wasted vote, was false and that it was rather votes for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that had been wasted over the past 27 years of their duopoly.Aside from the manifesto, the flagbearer said the party had opened nominations for parliamentary candidates, a process which was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated restrictions.



After the completion of the process, he said, a national tour would begin to sell the party’s pro-poor policies to Ghanaians with strong hope they would vote for the party to set in motion the country’s true progress.



“After 27 years CPP believes that Ghanaians should put an end to this rape by these two organisations parading as political parties and give them an electronic shock in December,” he said.

BY JONATHAN DONKOR