Itel launches new phones, TV sets on Ghanaian market

Itel, a fast-growing mobile phone provider, has launched its latest ‘S’ series smart phones on the Ghanaian market.

As part of the launch, the company introduced its new Itel television sets and the company’s new brand direction and slogan, ‘Enjoy Better Life’.

The Marketing Communications Officer of Itel, Mr Michael Tuekpe, said at the launch that the introduction of the new phones and television sets was based on consumer research conducted by the company.

“Per the result, Itel identified that consumers have very high interest and demand for electronic products, including TV, TWS earphones and smartband,” he said.

Mr Tuekpe explained that the latest Smartphones from Selfie Series S16 and S16 Pro, which are slim, had been uniquely designed.

“The two large displays take full advantage of the minimal presence of front cameras to make watching videos and playing games a bigger and more enjoyable endeavour,” he said.

Touching on the new Itel TV, he said the S321 and S431 have built-in user-friendly i-cast feature, and allow users to enjoy a bigger viewing experience by projecting the smartphone screen to Itel TV without wifi, router or cables.

Mr Tuekpe said new phones and television sets came with “A+ grade panel and DVB-T2/S2 decoder, which is a digital satellite transmission technology to offer more numbers of channels for user’s TV transmissions.”

He further indicated that Itel D243 TV was covered by an extra glass made from tempered glass materials, which could better protect the products against shocks.

BY ALFRED NII ARDAY ANKRAH