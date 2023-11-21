Israel hopeful of hostage deal in coming days
The Israeli ambassador to the US says he is hopeful a deal for the release of a significant number of hostages will be reached “in the coming days”.
Michael Herzog told ABC “serious efforts” were being made, but that the fewer details he revealed, “the better the chances of such a deal”.
Hamas took an estimated 240 people hostage during their 7 October attacks which killed 1,200 Israelis.
Qatar, which has been mediating, also says a deal is within reach.
The Washington Post newspaper has reported that Israel and Hamas are “close to agreement on a US-brokered deal that would free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting”, citing “people familiar with the emerging terms”.
Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on Sunday that only “very minor” practical and logistical obstacles remain, adding that “we are close enough to reach a deal”.
The US has not confirmed any details of progress.
White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson posted on X: “We have not reached a deal yet, but we continue to work hard to get to a deal.”
And Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out a full ceasefire.
Qatar has been playing a leading role in mediation efforts to secure the release of hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza.
It was involved in the negotiations that have seen four people freed so far – a mother and daughter, who are US nationals, and two elderly Israeli women.
The small, gas-rich Arab Gulf state is home to the political leadership of Hamas, which has had an office in the capital, Doha, since 2012, headed by its leader Ismail Haniyeh.
On Saturday, protesters call