Israel hopeful of hostage deal in coming days

The Israeli ambassador to the US says he is hopeful a deal for the release of a significant number of hostages will be reached “in the coming days”.

Michael Herzog told ABC “seri­ous efforts” were being made, but that the fewer details he revealed, “the better the chances of such a deal”.

Hamas took an estimated 240 people hostage during their 7 October attacks which killed 1,200 Israelis.

Qatar, which has been mediating, also says a deal is within reach.

The Washington Post newspa­per has reported that Israel and Hamas are “close to agreement on a US-brokered deal that would free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting”, citing “people familiar with the emerging terms”.

Qatar’s Prime Minister Moham­med Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on Sunday that only “very minor” practical and logistical ob­stacles remain, adding that “we are close enough to reach a deal”.

The US has not confirmed any details of progress.

White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson posted on X: “We have not reached a deal yet, but we continue to work hard to get to a deal.”

And Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out a full ceasefire.

Qatar has been playing a leading role in mediation efforts to secure the release of hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza.

It was involved in the negotia­tions that have seen four people freed so far – a mother and daugh­ter, who are US nationals, and two elderly Israeli women.

The small, gas-rich Arab Gulf state is home to the political lead­ership of Hamas, which has had an office in the capital, Doha, since 2012, headed by its leader Ismail Haniyeh.

