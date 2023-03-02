Isaac Owusu honoured by Ashanti Open organisers

Mr Isaac Owusu, a tennis enthusiast, has been honoured for his contribution towards the suc­cessful hosting of the Ashanti Open tennis championship in 2022 by organisers of the event.

Tentrio Consult, organisers of the championship, an annual tennis tournament hosted by four tennis clubs in the region bestowed the honour on the tennis fanatic, after assuming the role of title sponsor for the 2022 championship.

In addition to sponsoring the tournament, Mr. Owusu, who is also a patron of the 4 Garrison Officers Mess Tennis Club and a keen social tennis player, also competed in the category of 55 to 64 and got to the semifinal of the tournament.

Presenting a certificate of appreciation to him, Mr Henry Boni Quarshie, a member of the Tentrio Consult team thanked Mr Owusu for his commitment towards the development of the sport in the region and his ex­ceptional role as an ambassador of social tennis in the nation.

The tournament was under the auspices of the Ghana Ten­nis Federation (GTF), and has evolved into an annual cham­pionship that brings all tennis players and the communities to­gether to compete in various age categories from juniors through to semi-professional players and seniors who compete in their age categories of recreational tennis players

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER