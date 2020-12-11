Irate GUM agents invade church, destroy property

At least 300 irate agents of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), on Wednesday vandalised property of the party’s flagbearer, at his Life Assembly Worship Centre (LAWC) church, at Odorkor in Accra, over non-payment of allowances.

The party agents were reported to have stormed the church premises to demand unpaid money from Mr Christian Kwabinah Andrews, popularly known as (Sofo Kyiri Abosom), who contested the recent presidential election on the ticket of GUM, in the December 7, 2020 General Election.

The agents became violent and hurled stones, destroying five glass windows, at the church premises, which is the party’s headquarters during the absence of the presidential candidate.

The Accra Regional Police Command Public Relations Officer (PRO) Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Effia Tenge, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra yesterday.

She said police last Wednesday received information that the church was under attack, and the Odorkor Divisional Police Commander Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Baffour Apenteng led a team of police to the scene.

DSP Tenge said on arrival, the police observed that the attackers had vacated the church premises, but had caused damage to five glass windows, indicating that “broken glasses and stones were found scattered at the scene”.

DSP Tenge said the scene was photographed and on the spot investigation revealed that “the owner of the church, who was presidential candidate of GUM, during the elections, employed some party agents, numbering at least 300, who have since not been paid their stipend, converged to demand their unpaid money, but later became violent and started throwing stones at the church premises.”

DSP Tenge said police have been deployed to the church premises, to prevent further destruction and violence.

