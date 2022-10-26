Iran rejects claims it has transferred unmanned aerial vehicles, weapons for use in Ukraine

Iran has categorically rejected claims that the country has transferred unmanned aerial vehicles and weapons for use in the conflict in Ukraine, describing it as “unfounded and unsubstantiated”.

“Such claims are nothing but a propaganda apparatus launched by certain states to further their political agenda”, a press statement issued by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran copied the Ghanaian Times in Accra on Monday said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will continue in its constructive engagement to help the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. To this end, and to address the concerns raised in this regard, Iran is willing to cooperate constructively in bilateral technical and expert exchanges with Ukrainian experts in order to clarify the unsubstantiated claims made against it,” the statement said.

It added that Islamic Republic of Iran’s position on the “Ukraine situation is clear, consistent, and unwavering, which has been pronounced since the start of the conflict”.

From the beginning, the statement said the Islamic Republic of Iran had always emphasised that all United Nations (UN) Members must fully respect the purposes and principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter as well as applicable international laws, including sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity.

“As a country that has experienced 8-year imposed war and aggression, Iran opposes any conflict or war anywhere in the world, including in Ukraine,” it added.

According to the statement, Iran had consistently advocated for peace and an immediate end to the conflict in Ukraine, and expressed clearly that the crisis had no military solution, and building upon this belief, Iran had urged the parties in the conflict to exercise restraint, avoid escalating tensions, and engage in a meaningful process for settling their disputes through peaceful means while also addressing the root causes of the situation.

“At the same time, Iran has also rejected any unilateral sanctions, and/or pressure, as well as any provocative measures against one side that would only aggravate the situation and make reaching a peaceful resolution more difficult.

Similarly, the West’s extensive military support and supply of sophisticated weapons could not be intended to bring the war to a close, rather to escalate the conflict and increase damage and destruction,” the statement said.