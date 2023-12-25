IOV Ghana holds maiden elections.

The Ghana chapter of the International Organisation of Folk-Art (IOV), an NGO, has held its maiden elections to elect executives who will be mandated to steer the affairs of the group.

The newly elected leaders are Anthony Gyan, General Secretary, Joshua Nii Noi Nortey Organiser, Stephen Awuku President, Emmanuel Ampofo festival committee chairperson, Sherita Awuku financial controller and James R. Myers Social media blogger.



In an interview with the Ghanaian Times on the sidelines of the elections held in Accra, Mr Ampofo underscored the relevance of the process, calling on all creative arts players to join the group.

He noted that arts had the tendency of boosting tourism in the country and generating revenue for the economic growth of the country.

“We should not underestimate the importance of creative art. Let us all contribute our quota towards ensuring that more value is placed on folk art,” he added.

In his remarks, president elect of Mr Awuku expressed gratitude to members of the group for the trust reposed in him and assured he would do everything within his capacity to ensure the absolute realisation of the goals of IOV Ghana.

The IOV was founded in Austria, in 1979 to preserve folk cultural heritage in all its form.

Currently the president of IOV international is Dr Ali Abdullah Khalifa, a Bahraini writer, poet, researcher and cultural enthusiast.

