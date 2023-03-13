IOC, UN Women launch project to promote gender equality

The International Olympic Com­mittee (IOC) and the United Nations (UN) Women launched a Gender Equality through Sport Bridging Project, which will aim to eliminate gender-based violence.

The project was revealed at the 67th session of the Commis­sion on the Status of Women (CSW), which took place at the UN headquarters in New York.

Lydia Nsekera, the chair of the Gender Equality and Diver­sity Commission, gave a brief explanation of the project.

“The project aims to support sport and community develop­ment organisations, as well as policymakers, across three con­tinents, to address the important issues of gender equality and gender-based violence through sport-based programmes,” said Nsekera.

The programme used sports to reduce violence against females in Brazil and Argentina, during a period in which the Rio 2016 Olympics and the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympics happened.

The IOC and UN will launch a year-long knowledge transfer programme, where the OWLA information will be transmitted into the bridging project.

The CSW brought 300 leaders from around the world together to discuss innovative programme models and ways to advocate gender equality.

UN Women director of policy, programme and intergovern­mental division, Sarah Hendrick, addressed the audience at the event about the framework of the project. —Insidethegames.biz