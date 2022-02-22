‘Investment in power sector bearing fruits’

The Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Energy, Mr Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, has asserted that the stability being experienced at the power front is no fluke, but a result of conscious effort by the government to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the country.

According to him the government had invested heavily into the power sector over the last five years and the result was the seemingly stability being enjoyed by Ghanaians.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times in Accra, Mr Obeng-Fosu recounted that a number of projects had been completed under the current government and were currently on stream.

He cited among other things the completion of the Amandi Power Project (200MW Twin City Energy Project) which had been completed and was dispatching power to the grid.

According to him, almost one year on from the proclamation by Sector Minister that the country was going through a period of ‘Dum Siesie’, he stood vindicated in ensuring that the lights were on.

He also disclosed that a 50MW grid-connected solar plant at Bui had been completed and commissioned.

On improvement in the transmission system reliability, he disclosed the implementation of various projects, including the Kumasi-Kintampo Lot of the 330KV Kumasi-Bolgatanga Transmission Line Project which had been completed and energised.

In addition to this was the Volta-Achimota Lot of the 161KV Volta-Achimota-Mallam Transmission Line Upgrade Project, which is 83 per cent complete and the Achimota-Mallam segment, standing at 55 per cent complete.

According to Mr Obeng-Fosu, the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point Project (BSP) had been completed, commissioned and was in service.

The BSP, with a total capacity of 580MVA, was the largest in Ghana and it was also the fourth Bulk Supply Point in Accra.

He explained that the facility was constructed under the existing 330kV Aboadze-Volta-Lomé Transmission line which passed through Pokuase.

The essence of constructing the substation is to improve power supply quality and reliability to over 350,000 existing customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in Pokuase, Kwabenya, Legon, Nsawam and its environs.

Apart from the Pokuase BPS, the Kasoa BSP was a 435 MWA Capacity Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) substation and the second largest bulk supply point in the country was also nearing completion.

He explained that, any form of outage being experienced now in any part of the nation was due to a “local area technical fault or an accident affecting households.”

BY CLIFF EKUFUL