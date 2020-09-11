News

International Literacy Day commemorated in Accra

September 11, 2020
Mr Maxwell Kattah (left), programme officer of NFED, educating some elderly men and women on how to observe the COVID-19 safety

The Non- Formal Education Division (NFED) of the Ministry of Education (GES) on Tuesday, sensitised residents of Korle-Gonno, Korle Bu and Chorkor on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in commemoration of the International Literacy Day.

It was a partnership between NFED and the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Mr Abdourahamane Diallo, the Country Director of UNESCO said everyone deserved the right to be able to read and write.

According to him, the ability to read and write was central to the development of the individual and progress of the society.

The UNESCO boss reminded the residents who are mostly adults about the negative impact of illiteracy on the individual and the socio-economic development of the country.

 Mr Diallo lamented the situation where about 617 million children currently in school had not mastered basic literacy and numeracy skills, noting that a lot more needed to be done to ensure the children acquire these basic skills.

More importantly, he observed that about 773 million children from poor homes should be enrolled in school.   

The Deputy Director in-charge of field operation at NFED, Mr George Bentil, commended the present and past governments for supporting the cause of educating the less privileged.

He singled out the current government for praise and said more than three million learners had completed basic literacy and numeracy education.

The Director-General of UNESCO, Ms Audrey Azoulay underscored the need to equip the less privileged with technical and vocational skills to enable them to contribute to the development of the society.

BY GLORIA N. MINTAH AND BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTE

