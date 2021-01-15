Inter Allies test for Preko

Former Ghana international, Yaw Preko, will face his first test as the head of an interim technical team of Accra Great Olympics as they take on Inter Allies in a match day nine encounter of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Preko, a former winger of Hearts of Oak was drafted in together with other former internationals, notably Godwin Attram and former Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Kingson, both former players of the club to replace Head Coach Annor Walker who has been reported sick.

The club has lost the two matches against Aduana Stars and Ashgold without Walker by 2-1 margins, hence, a quick move to get the team stabilized under a competent replacement.

Under Walker, Olympics churned out some of the nicest performances seen in the ongoing season and that would surely add to Preko’s pressure to either maintain or perk up that performance.

Having gone pointless in their last two games, Preko’s main target will be to first return the side to winning ways and improve the team’s concentration.

But he will have it tough against the Tema lads who have develop the penchant for struggling with lesser sides but rise to the occasion when they come against bigger sides.

Under the guidance of Danijel Mujkanovic, Inter Allies have been struggling to stay at the upper part of the table after handing a shock defeat to Hearts of Oak with a Richmond Lamptey fierce strike.

At home, Allies will attempt to add to the woes of Olympics by inflicting a third defeat on the Wonder Boys to left them on the table.

In doing so, they must have the likes of Gideon Ahenkorah, Richmond Lamptey, Paul Abanga, Alex Aso, Hashim Musah, Fard Ibrahim and Mohammed Zakaria firing.

But in a similar vein, the ‘AGOSU’ would also use the opportunity to make an impression on the new technical team and would surely put up one of their best performance.





Awako, undoubtedly, has been the shining light of the team. Others like Razak Kassim, Michel Otuo, Samuel Ashie and Michael Yeboah will support him to overcome the Allies challenge.

But one area of the team Preko must improve is the attacking side where Mudasiru Manaf has failed to bang in the goals, failure to do so will leave Preko with a daunting task.

