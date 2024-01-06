Intended changes in Army hierarchy not political – Pres

The Office of the President has denied the allegation of intended changes in the hierarchy of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) for political reasons.

According the office, there has never been any such contemplation let alone the decision to effect such changes within the hierarchy of the military.

A statement issued in Accra on Thursday and signed by the Director of Communication at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin said it had taken note of some publications on social media alleging that the presidency intended to deliberately orchestrate changes within the hierarchy of the Armed Forces for political reasons.

It explained that the publications further alleged that the sole aim of the intended changes was to use the Military to brutalise citizens during the conduct of the December 7 general elections.

The publications were made following a meeting held at the Presidency on Tuesday, January, 2 this year with the leadership of the GAF.

It said “Indeed, the President of the Republic and Commander-In -Chief of the Armed Forces, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, held a meeting with Heads of Security agencies at Jubilee House on 2nd January 2024, a meeting which has become an annual feature on the President’s calendar at the beginning of the New Year.

“At these meetings, the Heads of Security agencies call on the President to offer him their best wishes for the coming year, with the President also using the opportunity to express his appreciation to them for their continued commitment to safeguarding the peace and stability of the nation, “ the statement noted.

It explained that contrary to the allegations made in the publication on social media, no such discussions about changes to the hierarchy of the Armed Forces formed part of the meeting.

“It is imperative to note that a change in the leadership of the Armed Forces is embarked upon by the President in accordance with the Constitution and well-established conventions, devoid of any political considerations.

Any future change made in this regard will not be a new phenomenon that should warrant unfounded speculations,” it emphasised.

The statement said the Armed Forces was an important institution of State that had over the years, built an enviable reputation for its professionalism in the conduct of its duties, both at national and international levels and Akufo-Addo-led administration would continue to guard earnestly this reputation by ensuring that partisanship was eschewed from their operations.

“The President assures Ghanaians that the 2024 general elections will be conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner, devoid of electoral violence. Entities or persons who will attempt to disrupt the elections will be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the country,” the statement said.

It further said “In the interest of safeguarding the peace and stability of Ghana, the public is urged to disregard such unfounded speculations and publications aimed at triggering agitations within the rank and file of the Armed Forces.”

BY CLIFF EKUFFUL