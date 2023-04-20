Instill Education launches Upskill App for teachers and school leaders in Africa

Instill Education, a pan-African edtech private higher education institution,has launched a groundbreaking professional development application (app) for teachers and school leaders across the continent.

The Upskill App, is aimed at revolutionising professional development in the education sector and putting African educators at the centre of Africa’s edtech revolution.

The app has a design that makes professional development accessible to educators in remote locations with limited internet access; a curated learning experience that fosters teachers’ holistic professional development and ensures high-impact learning as well as an integration of feedback from over 55,000 teachers.

This was contained in a statement issued by Instill Education and copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

“Learning outcomes at a continental level remain grim, with an average of 22% of the students achieving the minimum level of proficiency in mathematics, addressing the quality of education on the continent is more important than ever.”

“The Upskill App addresses this urgent need by empowering educators with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in their careers and provide quality education for their students,” the statement said.

It said the app was the result of extensive research and feedback from over 55,000 teachers across Africa, who had been using Instill Education’s web-based learning platform.

“The app has been thoughtfully designed to provide accessible, impactful, and continuous professional development opportunities for educators, making it a key player in the ongoing edtech revolution in Africa,” the statement added.

The launch of the Upskill App, the statement indicated, marked a significant milestone in Instill Education’s mission to revolutionise the way professional development was delivered in Africa and support the edtech revolution by putting African educators at the centre of the process.

The Chief Programmes Officer, Instill Education, Evan Hendon is quoted to have said that “Upskill is not just an app; it’s a movement dedicated to elevating education quality in Africa by supplying teachers and school leaders with the resources they need to thrive.”

“By offering educators tailored professional development opportunities, we’re confident that the Upskill App will leave an indelible mark on the education landscape throughout the continent.”

Instill Education is a Pan-African Edtech private higher education institution accredited by the South African Department of Higher Education and Training and the Council of Higher Education.

Since 2015, Instill’s programming has been designed for both pre-service student teachers and in-service teachers and school leaders, and is focused on developing practical teaching, and instructional leadership skills and strategies that can be immediately implemented into teaching and leadership practices.

Instill has led programming in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and Uganda, and to date has supported the development of over 60000 educators across Africa.

Its vision is to transform teaching, learning, and leadership in every African classroom through unique and rich content delivered through both online and blended approaches.