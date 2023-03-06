Independence Day Awards: President honours 72 students …for excelling in 2021/2022 BECE

Total of 72 students who excelled in the 2021/2022 Basic Education Certif­icate Examination (BECE) were on Friday awarded certificates of honour by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The awards dubbed: “The Presi­dent’s Independence Day Awards” was instituted in 1993 and has been rewarding young and brilliant students between the ages of 14 and 19 from all the regions of the country.

The awardees are selected based on their exceptional academic per­formances in the BECE.

Speaking at this year’s event, Nana Akufo-Addo impressed on Ghanaian students to uphold high moral values in their educational endeavours.

“Know that you can go as far as you want by remaining diligent, hardworking and holding on to a strong moral base,” the President advised.

According to him, honesty and integrity were important values in any worthwhile existence; there­fore, the students were expected to work hard in order to maintain the standards.

“It is a heavy responsibility. You will be part of the story of wheth­er this country will still remain somewhat dependent on foreign assistance, or it will be a self-reliant nation, largely mobilising its own resources to take care of its needs,” the President noted.

President Akufo-Addo indicated that the government would contin­ue to place importance on access to quality education for all Ghana’s children.

“Education is the equaliser of opportunity,” he said, and assured of his administration’s resolve to channel the requisite resources to the sector to enhance its sustain­able growth.

He lauded the awardees for distinguishing themselves academ­ically; urging them not to be com­placent, but strive for excellence in their career development.

“They have made their parents, schools and the entire nation proud. All of us are indeed proud of your exploits.

“It always gives me great delight to interact with brilliant and tal­ented people like you. Because, I have the assurance and hope that the future of this country is in safe hands,” the President said. -GNA