‘Inappropriate questions’ halt Zambia, Morocco press conferences

Zambia and Morocco media conferences at the FIFA Women’s World Cup have both been interrupted by questions deemed ‘inappropriate.’

During the Zambia media conference, prior to their scheduled match against Spain on Wednesday, a journalist asked Zambian coach, Bruce Mwape, whether he had any intention of resigning following allegations of sexual abuse.

Meanwhile, Morocco’s captain x was asked whether there were any gay players in the country’s squad, prior to their match against Germany.

In the Zambia media conference, Mwape was asked about newspaper reports that he was being investigated by FIFA over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Mwape, who has consistently denied the allegations, replied to questions about his position: “What environment, affecting the team, in particular? What are you talking about?” as reported by GOAL.

“I would like to know, because there is no way I can retire [resign] without reason.

“Maybe your reason is because of what you are reading from the media, or from the press, but the truth of the matter should actually come out, not just rumours.”

Despite an order from the moderator of the media conference for journalists to stick to questions about football and the tournament itself, further questions about the allegations were asked, leading to the media conference being cut short.

In the Morocco media conference, Chebbak was asked whether there were any gay players in the country’s squad, after Morocco criminalised same-sex relations with homosexual acts punishable by up to three years’ imprisonment.

“‘In Morocco it’s illegal to have a gay relationship….do you have any gay players in your squad, and what’s life like for them in Morocco?’,” asked the BBC reporter.

The moderator at the media conference interjected saying it was a “very political question” and told the reporter to “just stick to questions relations to football”.

The journalists swiftly hit back, insisting “it’s about people, it’s got nothing to do with politics…please let her answer the question”.

Other journalists who attended the press conference have since taken to social media to criticise the question before the BBC was forced to issue an apology for the incident.

“We recognise that the question was inappropriate,” a BBC spokesperson said.

“We had no intention to cause any harm or distress.” –Insidethegames.biz