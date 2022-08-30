Immigration officer lands in trouble… for allegedly defiling two girls aged 9,10

The Asankrangwa Magistrates Court in the Amenfi West municipality of the Western Region has remanded into police custody 50 year-old senior officer of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Elorm Tsekpor, after he appeared before it charged with defiling two girls aged nine and 10 respectively in June this year.

The incident occurred at Newtown, a suburb of Asankrangwa, where he allegedly defiled the two girls aged nine and 10 years respectively.

Tsekpor was brought to the court last Thursday on a bench warrant issued by the court last Wednesday when he failed to show up despite several invitations made to him to appear in court in connection with the charges levelled against him.

The court presided over by Mr Augustine Fiifi Donfu, however, struck out the case for the suspect to be sent to the Tarkwa Circuit Court, explaining that his court was not clothed with the jurisdiction to handle the case.

It was the case of the prosecution, Police Inspector Appiah Bimpong, that Tsekpo who has been with the GIS since 1999 was currently stationed at the District Immigration Office, Asankrangwa in the Amenfi West municipality of the Western Region.

According to him, the suspect resides in the same house with the victims and that it had been alleged that on occasions, he organised parties for the victims and other children within the Newtown neighbourhood.

Inspector Bimpong said that in July this year, one of the victims (the 10 year-old) fell sick and was not recovering after several medications and when her mother inspected her private parts, she suspected someone had had sexual intercourse with her.

This prompted the father to further question the daughter, at which time the victim revealed that somewhere in June this year, the accused sent one Christiana to call her and the other victim (the 9 year-old) to collect gifts in his room and there, Tsekpor had sexual intercourse with them.

Later, the prosecution said the accused warned the two victims not to inform anyone about the affairs else he will flee Asankragwa if they failed to keep the secret.

Again, father of the victim (aged 10), Mr John Kofi Opoku, also conferred with mother of victim (aged 9) and upon interrogation the victim confirmed the matter.

“The parents jointly reported the case to the Asankrangwa police station and medical forms were issued for the victims to be taken to the hospital for examination and endorsement,” Inspector Bimpong stated.

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, TAKORADI