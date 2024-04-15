IMF deal offers hope, but challenges remain

Over the past two weeks, a team of experts from the International Mon­etary Fund (IMF) has been in Ghana, undertaking a thorough review of the country’s economic programme under the $3 billion Extended Credit Facility.

This exercise that involved staff of the IMF, Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Ghana, was to assess the progress made by the government in imple­menting the necessary reforms to address the economic challenges plaguing the nation.

The Ghanaian Times is pleased to hear that a staff-level agree­ment has been reached between the government and the IMF, paving the way for Ghana to receive an additional $360 million in funding.

Although subject to financial assurances and approval by the IMF board and executives, the agreement is a clear indication that the government’s efforts to steer the economy back on track are yielding some positive results.

According to the IMF Mission Chief, Stéphane Roudet, the gov­ernment has made commendable progress, with most quantitative targets met and significant strides taken in implementing key struc­tural reforms.

The Ghanaian Times views these developments as a glimmer of hope for our nation, especially when cost of living continues to rise in the country and citizens are expecting the government to save them.

However, we caution the government against compla­cency. The challenges that led Ghana to the IMF’s doorstep in the first place must remain at the forefront of the government’s agenda.

The successful completion of the external debt restructuring negotiations with international bondholders is a crucial next step that will provide the necessary financing assurances for the IMF programme.

If the money hits the accounts of the state, it should be used as intended.

Moreover, the persistent challenges in the energy and cocoa sectors, which have been long-standing issues, must be addressed with the same vigour and determination.

As the country approaches the election year, the Ghanaian Times urges the government to heed the Finance Minister’s promise to keep a tight rein on expenditure.

Election-year overspending has often derailed Ghana’s economic progress, and the government must resist this temptation to ensure the continued success of the IMF programme.

Ghanaians have placed their trust in the government to revive the economy, and the govern­ment has a responsibility to deliver on this promise.

The progress made under the IMF programme is commend­able, but there is still a long way to go. Therefore, the government must remain steadfast in its commitment to reform, maintain fiscal discipline, and address the remaining challenges to secure a brighter economic future for Ghana.